Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP leader’s aide threatened against contesting Ambala polls

AAP leader’s aide threatened against contesting Ambala polls

Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:08 AM IST

The victim, who recently switched to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is contesting to retain his Ambala zila parishad post

An AAP leader’s aide received a phone call threatening him against contesting impending local polls in Ambala. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Ahead of the panchayati raj elections, Ram Dayal, an aide of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Makhan Singh Lobana was allegedly threatened by an unidentified caller against contesting the polls.

Lobana, who recently switched over from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is contesting to retain his zila parishad post.

Speaking of the call, Dayal said, “The caller said that we both should leave AAP and ask Makhan to withdraw from the elections before threatening to murder him.”

Police said a case has been registered at the Naggal police station

