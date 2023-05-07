Jalandhar bypoll: No big Congress leaders in campaigning shows its arrogance: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday campaigned in support of AAP’s candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku in Jalandhar by-poll by holding roadshows in various constituencies of Jalandhar Lok Sabha. Both the leaders held roadshow from Lohia Khas in Shahkot constituency to Adampur via Goraya in Phillaur constituency and appealed to the people to make AAP candidate win. Kejriwal said that Punjab has touched new heights of development during the last one year under the AAP government. (HT File Photo)

Attacking the Congress leadership, Kejriwal claimed the party has become so arrogant that none of its senior leaders came to Jalandhar to seek votes.

“I want to ask you, did Rahul Gandhi come to seek votes? Did any big leader of the Congress come to seek votes? They do not need your votes,” he said.

Kejriwal said that Punjab has touched new heights of development during the last one year under the AAP government.

He said that as compared to what the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments did in 75 years, the Mann government has done more work in just one year.

He said that within just one year, the Mann government had given government jobs to more than 29,000 youths of Punjab. Apart from this, thousands of temporary employees working in various departments were regularised. The previous government only misled the youth on the issue of employment.

Kejriwal said that in order to provide employment to the youth, chief minister Bhagwant Mann toured the country and abroad and met major industrialists and appealed to them to set up industries in Punjab. Now new industries are setting up in Punjab. According to estimates, more than 2.5 lakh jobs will be created in the next one year.

On the issue of corruption, Kejriwal targeted the opposition parties and said that those in power in the previous governments looted the government treasury and took money home. But the Mann government is making the electricity bills of the people free with that money. Mohalla clinics are being set up for better treatment of common people and ‘Schools of Eminence’ are being built for better education of children, he added.

Appealing people of Jalandhar to make AAP candidate Sushil Rinku win, Kejriwal said that the party has come to them “asking for only one year”. “You gave 60 years to Congress. Just give us eleven months,” he added. “If you don’t like our work then don’t vote for us in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.