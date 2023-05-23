Bribery case: HC grants bail to AAP Bathinda MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bathinda MLA, Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in an alleged case of bribery in February 2023 by the state vigilance bureau.

The Bathinda rural MLA had moved high court on May 1 claiming that he could not be kept in jail indefinitely since there has been a delay in the probe by the prosecuting agency. The Punjab vigilance bureau had registered a case against his PA on February 16 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. MLA’s PA Rashim Garg was arrested by the vigilance bureau after he was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh on February 16. Later, the MLA was also arrested on February 23 as Garg allegedly told the vigilance that the money received was meant for the MLA. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the husband of the Ghuda village sarpanch in Bathinda, who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of ₹4 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of ₹25 lakh. The challan was filed by the vigilance on April 17, but it had told the trial court that the probe was still on and a supplementary challan may also be filed. Detailed order from the high court granting Kotfatta bail is yet to be released.

