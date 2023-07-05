2015 Behbal Kalan police firing: Kunwar Vijay seeks permission to contest witnesses’ allegation

AAP MLA and former inspector general of police Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has moved the court seeking permission to contest the allegations made against him by witnesses in the Behbal Kalan firing case. Last month in June Seven witnesses, including three family members of post sacrilege firing victim, had moved court accusing Ex-IG, who led the probe in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident, of using the case to gain political mileage, twisting their statements, and making arrests without proof. In their plea, they have asked the court to issue directions to the SIT probing the Behbal Kalan firing case to record their fresh statements under section 161 of CrPc.

Posting the matter for July 21, the Faridkot court has also asked for a report from the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Behbal Kalan firing case. In May 2021, a new SIT led by IGP Naunihal Singh was constituted, which is yet to file a supplementary chargesheet.

The court of judicial magistrate Chandan said that the perusal of the file reveals that an investigation of this case is being conducted by SIT. Hence, report of the SIT be also called for July 21. “Applicant Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh filed an application for granting permission to contest the application under Section 156(3) CrPC, in his personal capacity. Arguments on said application be heard on date fixed. Assistant public prosecutor for the State intends to file reply to the application under Section 156(3) CrPC. Accordingly, reply be filed on date fixed,” the court said.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.

The witnesses have claimed that the arrests Kunwar Vijay made in 2020 were ‘illegal’ and without proof. “The officers who were present in Kotkapura at the time were also shown present in Behbal Kalan, which isn’t possible,” they added. “Just to use the case for political mileage, high profile officials and people were made accused by Kunwar Vijay,” their plea added.

Further, witnesses claimed in the plea that Gursewak Singh Bhanna, Nirmal Singh and Sukhdev Singh Lambwali were made eye-witnesses in the case, but they were not present on the spot. “He (Kunwar Vijay) manufactured their statements to suit his story in the probe,” they added.

The witnesses in their plea also said that an accused has been made an approver while witnesses were made accused. The Punjab and Haryana high court in April 2021 had quashed all chargesheets filed by the SIT member Kunwar Vijay in the Kotkapura firing case and ordered forming of a new probe team. A similar petition was also filed with regard to Behbal Kalan’s SIT report, but the plea was dismissed by the high court in July 2022.

