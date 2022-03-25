AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi directs Ludhiana MC officials to widen Malhar Road, expedite other works

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi on Thursday directed the municipal corporation (MC) to take steps for widening Malhar Road and establishing street-vending zones in the city.

In his first meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and other officials after being elected, Gogi also said certain projects taken up during the previous regime were poorly managed and corrective steps should be taken.

During the meeting, officials also gave presentations on the status of smart city projects and the project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah.

Gogi later visited Sarabha Nagar Market, Malhar Road and other areas.

Bringing up the issue of traffic congestion and increasing parking woes in the city, Gogi directed the MC officials to widen the Malhar Road project. It was commenced in the previous regime and has missed several deadlines.

Gogi further said the MC should also expedite the project of establishing street vending zones in city. The project has been hanging fire for several years even though vending zone sites were notified by the local bodies department two years ago. Gogi said vendors cannot be removed from road sides until MC establishes vending zones to earn their livelihood.

End monopoly of advertisement contractor: Gogi

Directing MC officials to find a way to end the monopoly of advertisement contractors, Gogi said the MC should cancel the existing contract and allot new contracts by dividing the advertising media available in the city equally.

Pakhowal road RUB opened for traffic

In a relief for commuters, Gogi got the Pakhowal road RUB (from Pakhowal road towards Sarabha Nagar) opened for traffic on Thursday. Due to closure of Pakhowal road railway crossing, commuters had to earlier take a detour through Model Town Extension for reaching Sarabha Nagar from Pakhowal road or Model Town Extension.

Ghumar Mandi to get a facelift:

Gogi who was a councillor from ward number 76, before he was elected as MLA directed officials to commence the ₹18 crore project to give a facelift to Ghumar Mandi market.

Other key points discussed during meeting:

- Deal with the public politely

- Create dog pound near Haibowal dairy complex

- Revive city bus project by Baisakhi

- Cleanliness drive around Buddha Nullah during weekends

- Upgrade fire brigade

- Relocate the fountain established in Sarabha Nagar Main Market to a nearby park so that the fountain site can be used for parking.

-Construct service road on Ferozepur road to ease traffic snarls caused by Elevated Road Project.

-Expedite project to install static compactors