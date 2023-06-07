MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney gets ‘Sikh of the Year Award’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney was conferred the “Sikh of the Year Award” by Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK. MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (second from the left) receiving the ‘Sikh of the Year Award’. (Twitter)

Sahney was awarded for his philanthropic contributions, after deliberations about their impact on society and culture. He is also the chairman of the Sun Foundation which leads various initiatives to empower the disadvantaged communities.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at historic Lincoln’s Inn, London.

The award was conferred by The Sikh Forum International. Ranjit Singh OBE, global president of The Sikh Forum International, presided over the ceremony.

Sahney, while thanking for the award, acknowledged the inclusiveness extended to the Sikh community in Britain. He requested for setting up a dedicated museum at London with the British government for the artifacts of Indian/Sikh origin to bring together Indian legacy at one place.

He also urged Sikh International Forum to support the education of Punjab students in Oxford, Cambridge and LSE in Britain and announced a contribution of 1,00,000 pounds towards setting up of the education scholarship fund for the same for students aspiring to work in India after receiving education there.

He has also announced scholarships for Punjab students willing to pursue preparations for civil services exam in India, in the light of recent UPSC results.