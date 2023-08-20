AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney plans to open 10 more skill centres in Punjab

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Saturday said he will set up 10 additional skill centres of excellence in Punjab with an aim to create at least 10,000 jobs.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said more than 2,000 jobs have already been created after skilling youngsters at the skill development centres. (HT Photo)

Sahney said more than 2,000 jobs have already been created after skilling youngsters at the skill development centres.

Sahney, while speaking to reporters here on the completion of one year as a member of the Rajya Sabha, said the first skill centre of excellence was set up in Amritsar.

Another centre will be opened shortly in Ludhiana, where modern machines will be installed for the skilling of youngsters to make them employable in the industry, he said.

“During this year, we provided 2,000 jobs after skilling the youngsters at our centres. I am also setting up 10 more skill centres,” he said.

The new centres will come up in Bathinda, Patiala, Mohali, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and other areas with assistance from the state government, he added.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP said skill centres will also be set up in gurdwaras under the recently launched Sikhya Langar Movement. The first one will come up in Gurdwara Nanaksar in Ludhiana, he added.

Will move bill to check conversions

Sahney said he would move a private member bill in Parliament during the upcoming winter session seeking to frame a law to check religious conversions.

