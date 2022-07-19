AAP MPs from Punjab doing Kejriwal’s bidding: Harsimrat Badal
Lok Sabha member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday decried the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for ignoring issues concerning the state and instead holding a protest at the Parliament in favour of their party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP MPs staged a demonstration and raised placards in front of the Gandhi statue during the ongoing monsoon session at the Parliament on Tuesday, alleging that the central government was infringing on Kejriwal’s rights by not clearing his visit to Singapore to attend a global summit.
Claiming that the protesting parliamentarians were doing Kejriwal’s bidding, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal said in a statement here: “It is shocking that the AAP MPs of Punjab are expressing solidarity with the failed Delhi Model but are refusing to hold any protest against the allotment of land to Haryana in Chandigarh, compromising Punjab’s right over the Union Territory.”
Union home minister Amit Shah had recently announced the allotment of land to Haryana in Chandigarh for the construction of an additional Vidhan Sabha building, which has reignited a fresh round of tussle between Punjab and Haryana over their joint capital.
Harsimrat further alleged that the AAP MPs have chosen to remain silent on “Haryana’s conspiracy to rob Punjab of its river waters” through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and even failed to protest against the proposal to convert Panjab University, Chandigarh, into a central varsity.
Alleging that the formation of an advisory panel has made party’s MP Raghav Chadha a “super chief minister”, Harsimrat said: “The SAD will do its utmost to strive to get all pending issues of the state resolved”. Bhagwant Mann-led government has appointed Chadha, a senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, as the chairman of a temporary advisory panel, which is expected to play a key role in financial planning of the state.
UP cabinet nod to selection of Deloitte India as consultant for roadmap to boost economy
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (India) as the consultant to be tasked to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the state's GSDP to one trillion dollars in five years. Briefing media persons, minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India had submitted a bid for ₹164 crore and this had been brought down to ₹120 crore after negotiations.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Next hearing on July 21
VARANASI The Varanasi district court on Tuesday fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing in the Shringar Gauri temple-Gyanvapi case after hearing the arguments of advocates for petitioner no. 1 Rakhi Singh. One of the advocates for petitioner Rakhi Singh, Maan Bahadur Singh, argued that the five petitioners filed the suit in August 2021, seeking right to daily worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi complex.
Birdman Pradeep D’souza moves HC, seeks to quash FIR against him
Mumbai Bird rescuer Pradeep D'souza, who has been booked on charges of dealing in birds and animals by the forest department, has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking quashing of the FIR registered against D'souza in 2021 for possessing protected birds and animals. In October 2021, D'Souza was charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and arrested but was granted bail soon thereafter.
5 arrested by Noida police for robbery in over a dozen houses
The Noida Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with burglaries in over a dozen houses in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Police have also recovered jewellery worth around Rs 8 lakh from the gang's possession, a senior officer said. Rajesh said four of the arrestees are burglars while the fifth dealt in stolen jewelleries.
63% of legislators in Bihar upper House face criminal cases: Report
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council has a fairly large share of MLCs who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and Election Watch, released on Tuesday. The report analysed the criminal, financial, educational details of 60 out of 75 sitting MLCs. Out of the 60, about 63 percent, i.e. 38 MLCs, has criminal cases pending against them. Cases of atrocities against women are pending against two members.
