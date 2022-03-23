AAP plans roadshow in Gujarat on Apr 2; Kejriwal, Mann expected to attend

Ahmedabad: Delhi and Punjab chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are expected to attend a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2 in what is likely to be the AAP’s first major event in the run up to the Gujarat assembly polls scheduled later this year.

A senior AAP leader said the roadshow will take place at the Bapunagar locality between 3pm and 8pm, with Kejriwal and Mann covering areas like Thakkarnagar, Jeevanwadi, Nikol.

“Kejriwal and Mann will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2. They will hold another programme in Saurashtra region a few weeks later. Kejriwal will be visiting the state frequently in the run up to the 2022 elections,” senior party leader Isudan Gadhvi told PTI on Tuesday.

Gadhvi said the AAP will contest the Gujarat assembly polls in a full-fledged manner, adding that “I believe the state will witness a tsunami in Gujarat like we did in Punjab”.

“The BJP gets seats in the urban areas in the name of Hindutva and also because people do not like the Congress. We believe we have a good chance in the state,” Gadhvi said.

He said Kejriwal is also likely to visit a temple during his visit to the state, though the programme is not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh unit of the AAP held a roadshow in Raipur on Monday to celebrate its landslide victory in the assembly polls in Punjab. A convoy of around 700 motorcycles and 150 cars took part in the roadshow, which was called ‘’Badalbo Chhattisgarh Vijay Yatra (Will change Chhattisgarh victory march) and was led by state in-charge and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, said the party’s state media in charge Jayant Gaidhane.