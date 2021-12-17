AAP promises 24/7 water supply, a slew of freebies to Chandigarh, if voted to power in MC

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election manifesto with 23 “guarantees” for the upcoming Chandigarh municipal corporation elections slated for December 24.

Fighting its first Chandigarh MC poll, the party has promised a host of freebies to the city voters. The party’s Chandigarh in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh while talking about the 23 guarantees, appealed to the people to give the party a chance after repeatedly trying Congress and BJP. Singh reiterated that the party’s “Delhi Model” would be implemented in the city.

The party has promised to provide free drinking water up to 20,000 litres to every family per month. Water will be provided 24 hours a day, party claimed.

Free parking will be provided in all markets of Chandigarh and community parking will be created in the residential area.

Free education will be given in primary schools and new schools will be built. A library will be made in each ward for the children to read and programmes like ‘Business Blasters’ will also be run to inculcate business understanding in children, said Singh.

Mohalla clinics will be built on the lines of Delhi. Along with that, more than 200 types of tests, medicines will also be available free of cost, reads the manifesto.

“AAP will reduce the increased taxes and no new tax will be levied. Tax of EWS houses will be reduced to minimum. House tax will be waived for houses worth less than 2.5 lakh,” assured Singh.

Party’s election committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma, said, “The party will tap into alternative modes of revenue generation to reduce tax burden on the city residents.”

The party has also promised modern machines for garbage collection and garbage disposal. Door step delivery of services of services under the corporation will be started in Chandigarh also. The broker mafia will be eliminated.

The AAP has entered the city’s civic poll fray by putting up candidates on all the 35 seats.