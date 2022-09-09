AAP promises 6-lakh jobs, 3,000 unemployment allowance if voted to power in HP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is making a foray into Himachal Pradesh’s long-entrenched bipolar political landscape, on Friday announced another clutch of six pre-poll guarantees in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. So far, the party has made 10 guarantees to win over voters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP leaders, Bhagwant Mann and Manish Sisodia, who were visiting the state for the fourth time this month announced six new guarantees, including six lakh jobs, corruption-free governance, minimum support price, end to raid raj, free pilgrimage scheme and ₹10 lakh annual grant for panchayats.

Earlier, the party had announced four guarantees, including free education, ₹1,000 per month to woman aged above 18, free health care, and ₹1 crore to the families of soldiers from the state who have laid down their lives in line of duty.

Jobs for all youngsters

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia guaranteed that the party would generate jobs for all unemployed youngsters, and in the meantime pay them a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹3,000. “Six lakh jobs will be provided to the youth in the government sector,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the constable recruitment paper leak still fresh in the mind of the voters, Sisodia said if brought to power, AAP will enact a law against paper leak, all screening exams will be held on time, and jobs will be given on merit, not recommendations.

Calling unemployment the biggest problem in the country, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, “If the youth were getting jobs as per their qualifications in India. Why would they go abroad?” Mann said.

“Those who have ruled us so far are responsible for it.However, they have siphoned off money meant for our schools, education and roads,” the Punjab CM said.

Advisory board for traders

Promising to end ‘raid raj’, Sisodia said the AAP will constitute an advisory board for traders. “It will also offer an amnesty scheme for value added tax arrears and implement a VAT refund mechanism within six months,” said Sisodia, adding that a single-window clearance system will be set up for tourism-related projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are also committed to provide corruption-free governance just as AAP has done in Delhi and is doing in Punjab,” he said, adding that a scheme will be launched to provide public services at the doorstep of the residents, which will eliminate corruption in government offices.

For senior citizens, Sisodia announced a free pilgrimage scheme on the lines of Delhi.

Apple packaging, manufacturing units

Wooing farmers and orchardists in the hill state, Sisodia said, “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has promised adequate minimum support price, availability of pesticides, fertilisers and seeds at cheaper rates. For storage, processing and sale of produce, the government will build markets, controlled atmosphere stores and food processing units.”

“An apple packaging material manufacturing unit will also be set up in the state,” he said. To speed up development in villages, the AAP government will provide an annual grant of ₹10 lakh to panchayats and a ₹10,000 salary to pradhans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He urged AAP workers to publicise these guarantees and work towards adding people to the organisation.

The Delhi deputy CM also slammed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP government for razing a school building in Mandi for allegedly paving the way for a parking lot for the relative of a BJP MLA. Lauding those who were trying to save the school, Sisodia said, “Razing a government school building is the biggest betrayal of the country and its children.”

AAP’s 10 guarantees

1) Jobs for every unemployed youth, ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and six lakh jobs in the government sector

2) An advisory board for traders; end of raid raj, an amnesty scheme for VAT refund; single window clearance system for tourism projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3.Corruption-free governance and public services at the doorstep

4.Free pilgrimage for senior citizens

5.Adequate minimum support price for farmers, controlled atmosphere stores, markets, and food processing units; pesticides and fertilizers at cheap rates; set up apple packaging manufacturing unit

6. ₹10 lakh annual grant for panchayats and ₹10,000 salary for panchayat pradhans

7. Free education

8. ₹1,000 per month to woman aged above 18

9. Free health care

10. ₹1 crore to the families of soldiers from the state who have laid down their lives in line of duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON