Kejriwal promises to end ‘raid raj’ in Gujarat if AAP wins elections

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his party will end the atmosphere of fear created among traders and businessmen in Gujarat and end “raid raj” if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections due in December this year.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, was speaking at a town hall event in Jamnagar that was attended by traders and shopkeepers.

Announcing five guarantees to the traders of Gujarat Kejriwal said, “We will end the atmosphere of fear and traders will be free to attend political meetings. We will give respect to businessmen in the state, which was not given by previous governments. An atmosphere has been created where businessmen and traders are perceived to be thieves but in reality, they are hard workers,” Kejriwal said.

“We will bring an end to Raid Raj. There will be no raids on traders. We trusted the traders in Delhi and our revenue has gone up from ₹30,000 crore to ₹70,000 crore in the last seven years. The only condition of the traders is they should not be harassed,” said Kejriwal.

Among other poll promises, Kejriwal said there will be doorstep delivery services like the ones in Delhi where people can get their ration card, electricity connections, water connections and other services delivered.

AAP will introduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) amnesty scheme where pending refunds will be given in six months and pending dues will be foregone, he said. An advisory body will be formed comprising traders who will work in partnership with the government, he added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed Kejriwal’s promises.

“With elections round the corner, political parties including AAP are making all kinds of promises. But the people of Gujarat are supreme. They have seen the work of BJP and have stood firmly with us for about 27 years now. People of Gujarat know that the BJP keeps the interest of people at the centre and don’t make hollow promises,” said the state unit’s spokesperson, Yamal Vyas.