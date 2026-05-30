AAP retains dominance, Congress gains ground in Ludhiana civic polls

The municipal council election results in Ludhiana district delivered a mixed verdict for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which retained control of three

AAP workers celebrate the party’s victory in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

councils but suffered significant setbacks in Raikot and Payal, where the Congress wrested control. While Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) struggled to retain its rural base, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six seats across six councils. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), despite contesting all wards in the district, failed to open its account.

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Out of the six municipal councils in Ludhiana district, AAP secured clear majorities in Khanna, Samrala and Doraha, while Congress emerged victorious in Raikot and Payal.

In Jagraon, neither AAP nor Congress could secure a majority, resulting in a closely contested hung council likely to trigger post-poll political manoeuvring.

AAP registered its strongest performance in Khanna, represented by cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, where the party won 25 out of 33 wards. Congress secured four seats, SAD won two, BJP got one seat and one Independent candidate also emerged victorious.

However, the ruling party faced its biggest setback in Raikot, where Congress secured a decisive victory by winning 11 of the 15 wards, reducing AAP to just four seats. The result is expected to strengthen the Congress leadership in the constituency after an intensely fought campaign marked by allegations of political violence and intimidation.

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{{^usCountry}} The Raikot polls had turned controversial after Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga was allegedly attacked with swords on polling day. Congress leaders had accused supporters of local AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar of orchestrating the assault, allegations denied by AAP. Despite the attack, Jagga defeated AAP candidate Amandeep Singh by 451 votes, turning the election into a symbolic political setback for the ruling party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Raikot polls had turned controversial after Congress candidate Jagdev Singh Jagga was allegedly attacked with swords on polling day. Congress leaders had accused supporters of local AAP MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar of orchestrating the assault, allegations denied by AAP. Despite the attack, Jagga defeated AAP candidate Amandeep Singh by 451 votes, turning the election into a symbolic political setback for the ruling party. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress also gained an edge in Payal municipal council by winning five of the 11 wards. AAP secured three seats, while SAD won two and one Independent candidate emerged victorious.

The outcome underlined Congress’s continued grassroots presence in rural and semi-urban pockets despite AAP being in power in the state.

In Doraha, AAP crossed the majority mark with eight seats in the 15-member council, while Congress won five seats and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

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Jagraon witnessed one of the closest contests, ending in a 9-9 tie between Congress and AAP in the 23-member council. BJP secured four seats while one Independent candidate won, making smaller players crucial in the formation of the civic body.

The Jagraon elections remained in focus due to controversy surrounding AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke’s husband, Sukhwinder Singh Bihla. His alleged ‘fake candidature’ from a women-reserved ward had sparked a political row during the campaign. Though Bihla claimed he had never filed

nomination papers and termed the matter a conspiracy by political rivals, the controversy appeared to hurt AAP politically in Ward Number 1, where Congress candidate Gurpreet Kaur defeated AAP nominee Paramjeet Kaur.

In Samrala, AAP won eight of the 15 wards, while SAD secured four seats, Congress won two and BJP got one seat.

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The results are also being viewed as an early political indicator ahead of future electoral battles in Punjab, particularly in regions where Congress appears to have revived its organisational strength against the ruling party.