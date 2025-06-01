AAP revamps Punjab unit to strengthen grassroots network

In order to revitalise the party organisation in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced a new team of vice-presidents, Lok Sabha in-charges and presidents and secretaries of all district units, assigning key responsibilities to MLAs and grassroots leaders. The state in-charge, who assessed the organisational set-up and assembled the new team, divided Punjab into five zones, giving the responsibility to state vice presidents. (HT File)

Announcing the new team, AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia said that five sitting MLAs have been named as state vice-presidents, while nine new party secretaries and general secretaries with organisational experience and the ability to unite grassroots workers have been included.

Additionally, new Lok Sabha in-charges have been appointed for all 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab and district presidents for all districts in the state, with most new faces being young, active members within their communities.

The state in-charge, who assessed the organisational set-up and assembled the new team, divided Punjab into five zones, giving the responsibility to state vice presidents. Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been given charge of the Majha zone, Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi of the Doaba zone, Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur of Malwa Central, Chamkaur Sahib MLA Charanjit Singh of Malwa East, and Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar of Malwa West.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang, Harchand Singh Barsat, Deepak Bali, and Sunny Singh Ahluwalia have been appointed as state general secretaries, while Sandeep Saini from Doaba, Gurdev Singh Lakhna from Majha, Navjot Singh Jarg from Malwa Central, Ranjodh Singh Hadana from Malwa East, and Inderjit Singh Maan from Malwa West have been made state secretaries, according to a party release.

Sisodia said this restructuring is not solely for upcoming elections. “We are not preparing for 2027. We are preparing for 2040. AAP is no longer just a political party. It’s a people’s movement. The new appointees are a bridge between the public and the government,” he claimed.

AAP state president Aman Arora extended his best wishes to the new team and urged all office bearers to engage with the public and dedicate themselves to public service. They should work on the ground in such a way that it develops a positive perception among the public about the party and the government,” he added.