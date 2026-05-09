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AAP should hold ‘penance’ march instead of ‘Shukrana Yatra’: Warring

Warring said the AAP government should be grateful to the people for giving it a decisive mandate in 2022, but added that it also owed Punjabis an explanation for what he described as “unfulfilled promises and failed governance”.

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “Shukrana Yatra”, saying the ruling party should instead undertake a “paschatap yatra” to apologise to the people for “ruining Punjab and failing to curb the drug menace and gangster culture”.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s “Shukrana Yatra”, saying the ruling party should instead undertake a “paschatap yatra”. (ANI File Photo)

Reacting to chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s thanksgiving outreach programme, Warring said the AAP government should be grateful to the people for giving it a decisive mandate in 2022, but added that it also owed Punjabis an explanation for what he described as “unfulfilled promises and failed governance”.

Calling the “Shukrana Yatra” a “political exercise in self-praise”, the Congress leader alleged that the AAP government was attempting to claim credit for measures that had already been initiated by previous governments. Referring to the recently passed anti-sacrilege legislation, he said stringent legal provisions on the issue had existed earlier as well, and accused the government of merely repackaging old laws.

Warring alleged that Punjab had witnessed a rise in drug abuse and gangster-related activities. He said the government should focus on addressing public concerns instead of organising celebratory political campaigns.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP should hold ‘penance’ march instead of ‘Shukrana Yatra’: Warring
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP should hold ‘penance’ march instead of ‘Shukrana Yatra’: Warring
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