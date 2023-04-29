AAP demands immediate arrest of wrestling federation chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 29, 2023 08:05 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party slammed Bharatiya Janata Party for not taking strict action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of Wrestling Federation of India, despite registration of two FIRs of sexual assault against him.

AAP leader Meet Hayer demanded that Brij Bhushan Singh should be sacked, expelled from BJP and arrested. (ANI photo)

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar on Saturday, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the “daughters of the country are not safe in the BJP rule.”

Meet Hayer said that it is “a matter of shame” that our Olympic and Commonwealth Games medal winners have to stage a dharna to get an FIR registered against a BJP MP for sexual exploitation.

“Today the whole world is watching how our international players have to stage a dharna to get justice and they have to knock on the doors of the Supreme Court to file an FIR against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” he said.

AAP leader Meet Hayer demanded that Brij Bhushan Singh should be sacked, expelled from BJP and arrested. He asked the central government to pay heed to sportspersons and fulfill their demands. He said that Asian Games and Olympics are approaching and the players should be focusing on their game and start practicing instead of fighting against injustice.

