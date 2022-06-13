AAP slams Congress for using Moose Wala’s pictures in campaign song

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday hit out at the Congress for politicising the death of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gurmail Singh, AAP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection, said the Congress used the slain singer’s photos in an election song released in favour of its candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy to gain political mileage.

“A mother has lost her son, but it is appalling that the Congress is trying to get mileage from his death in the elections. The Congress should desist from such tactics and stop hurting the sentiments of the family and fans,” he said in a statement here. The campaign song was released by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday ahead of the bypoll.

Lambasting the Opposition for targeting the AAP government for alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state, Gurmail said successive governments patronised gangsters for the past 70 years and now the parties are putting all the blame on the Mann government.

“The Opposition parties are baffled with the extraordinary decisions taken by our government. They are now trying to tarnish the AAP’s clean image by using cheap political tactics,” said Gurmail, who according to the party release is seeking votes in the name of development works and pro-people initiatives taken by the Mann government.

Seven cabinet ministers begin campaigning

The AAP on Monday deployed seven cabinet ministers to campaign head of the bypoll. The ministers, who have been assigned duties in different assembly constituencies, started canvassing for party candidate Gurmail Singh from Monday.

Cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Harpal Singh Cheema are campaigning in their Barnala and Dirba assembly constituencies, respectively. Brahma Shankar Jimpa has been deployed in Sangrur assembly constituency, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Dhuri, Harbhajan Singh in Malerkotla, Dr Baljeet Kaur in Bhadaur and Laljit Singh Bhullar in Lehra, a party release said.

It said that party MLAs, including Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, Jagroop Singh Gill, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, Gurmeet Singh Khudia, Fauja Singh Sarari, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Davinderjit Singh Laddi, Aman Arora and Tarunpreet Singh Sond, have also started door-to-door campaigning in the Lok Sabha constituency.

