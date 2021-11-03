AAP slams Punjab govt over rising unemployment

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday threatened to start an agitation if the Congress-led Punjab government doesn’t start disbursing unemployment allowances to the jobless youth of the state, as it had promised in the 2017 elections .

Addressing a press conference at the party’s office in Gian Singh Rarewala market, the district unit of AAP demanded that the allowance be transferred into the accounts of unemployed youths starting from 2017, when the Congress government was formed in the state.

AAP leaders including district president Suresh Goyal, Daljit (Bhola) Grewal and Kulwant Sidhu said that the Congress government befooled the public during the 2017 elections and have failed to perform at the ground level in the last 4.5 years. They added that the unemployed youth is being pushed towards drugs, as they don’t have jobs to make ends meet.

Grewal demanded that the state government should also fix atleast 80% quota for the youth of the state in private sector jobs, as it has been done by neighbouring states. Also, the upper age limit for police recruitment exam should be removed, as the exam has been delayed for a long time and many of the applicants have now become overage, he added.

Cong patronising transport mafia: AAP

Citing a private bus parked near the party office, AAP leaders slammed transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring over his alleged failure in tightening the noose around transport mafia. The owner of the bus, Sukhjinder Singh, however claimed to have a valid permit and accused the AAP leaders of defaming him.

AAP leader Ashok Prashar Pappi stated that private bus operators are operating without paying fees to the government and are fleecing the public.