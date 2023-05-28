Chandigarh AAP councillor Taruna Mehta joins Congress

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its councillor Taruna Mehta, along with her husband, Yadvinder Mehta, joined the Congress on Saturday.

The trio made the switch in the presence of former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky at Bansal's residence in Sector 28.

In further damage, AAP spokesperson Harpreet Uppal also joined the Congress, bumping up its strength to seven in the 35-member Chandigarh MC house.

AAP, on the other hand, is left with 13 councillors, placing it behind the Bharatiya Janata Party that now enjoys a clear majority in the MC House with 14 councillors. The 35th councillor is from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The trio made the switch in the presence of former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky at Bansal’s residence in Sector 28. Welcoming them, Lucky said they will be given due respect in the party.

Yadvinder was working as the general secretary in the Chandigarh Youth Congress before joining the AAP. On her decision, Taruna said, “We have realised that the Congress can serve the country and the city better.”

