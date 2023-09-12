AAP supremo Kejriwal on three-day tour of Punjab from tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will reach Punjab on Wednesday for a three-day tour of the border state.

During his visit, Kejriwal will participate in several important programmes and fulfil significant guarantees made by the AAP government to the people of Punjab during the assembly elections, according to a statement issued by the party.

He will inaugurate the first School of Eminence in Amritsar under the education guarantee on Wednesday. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 Schools of Eminence across Punjab.

Kejriwal will also address the issues of industrialists through a town hall meeting. A policy announcement related to industries is likely by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who will be accompanying Kejriwal during the trip.

Kejriwal and Mann will address a public gathering in Amritsar and town hall meetings in Ludhiana and Mohali on September 15.

