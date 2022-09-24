AAP trying to undermine Constitution by targeting governor: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was deliberately trying to sabotage and undermine the Constitution of the country by maliciously targeting the governor, who is the constitutional head of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, BJP state general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma alleged that AAP was living up to its reputation of being a party of anarchists and anarchy was their mission and purpose.

“Otherwise, what is the point in adopting a combative and confrontationist attitude towards the governor, who has only raised constitutional queries, which he is entitled and authorised to do under the Constitution of the country,” Sharma said.

The BJP leader quoted the relevant articles of the Constitution whereby it clearly stated about the role and responsibility of the governor and that of the chief minister and his council of ministers and their answerability to the governor.

Under the Constitution, the BJP leader said the governor was duty bound to raise the queries, which he had raised. “What is the problem in telling him about the agenda of the special Vidhan Sabha session that the AAP government is trying to convene?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma alleged that the current constitutional fiasco being created by the AAP in Punjab was under a pre-decided and predetermined script whose ultimate aim and design is to change the Constitution of the country.

“It is the same Constitution that has been given to us by Dr BR Ambedkar, whose pictures AAP has been displaying,” he said.