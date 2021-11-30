AAP will declare chief ministerial face before anyone else: Anmol Gagan Mann

Co-president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday said that AAP will declare its chief ministerial candidate before any other party.

Mann, who was in town to attend a meeting called by Atam Nagar constituency in-charge Kulwant Singh Sidhu, said, “ The schools in New Delhi are now better than private institutes, similarly healthcare facilities have improved, and unconditional accident insurance has been provided. The Delhi model will be replicated in Punjab, if the AAP is voted to power,” said Mann.

On sitting AAP legislators jumping ship, Mann said, “This is because the party is giving opportunity to those who have worked on grassroots levels, rather than those who remained missing after the polls.”

AAP district president Suresh Goel and other senior leaders including Sharan Pal Makkar were also present.

Traffic snarls

The meeting, which was organised on the busy Daba Road, led to massive traffic chaos. Commuters stranded in traffic jams were seeing lifting their scooters from the pandal. “This is no place to hold a meeting and that too on a Monday. Look at the chaos it has led to!” said a girl, who was pushing a scooter.