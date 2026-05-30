AAP wins big in Sangrur, Barnala

The ruling AAP put up a strong show in Sangrur civic polls while clinching a majority in the Barnala municipal corporation.

In the Dhuri municipal council, which falls within chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s constituency, AAP won 19 out of the 21 seats, with the remaining two seats going to independent candidates. (X)

In Sangrur, chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district, AAP secured a commanding lead across four municipalities—Sunam, Dhuri, Bhawanigarh, and Longowal— winning 55 of the 74 wards. The Independent candidates won nine seats, while the Congress was ranked a distant third with seven seats.

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In the Dhuri municipal council, which falls within Mann’s constituency, AAP won 19 out of the 21 seats, with the remaining two seats going to independent candidates.

The party also secured a comfortable majority in the Sunam municipal council, winning 19 of the 23 wards. AAP Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora thanked voters for the mandate and said the results reflected public faith in the state government’s policies and performance.

In the Bhawanigarh municipal council, the AAP and Congress won seven seats each in the 15-member body, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured one seat. In Longowal, the AAP emerged victorious in 10 of the 15 wards. Independent candidates won four seats, while the SAD managed one ward.

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{{^usCountry}} In the neighbouring district, the AAP secured a majority in the Barnala municipal corporation by winning 36 of the 50 wards. The BJP won seven, with five wards secured by the independents. The Congress managed two seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the neighbouring district, the AAP secured a majority in the Barnala municipal corporation by winning 36 of the 50 wards. The BJP won seven, with five wards secured by the independents. The Congress managed two seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Across the district’s three municipalities comprising 91 wards, the AAP won 57 seats, followed by independents with 22. The BJP secured eight wins, and the SAD and Congress won two seats each.

The ruling party also emerged victorious in the municipal councils of Tapa, Bhadaur and Dhanaula.