AAP-Cong slam Purohit for not even considering ‘free water’file

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Wednesday slammed UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit for his recent remarks about free water and free parking facility in Chandigarh, saying he didn’t even consider the files before rejecting them. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, along with AAP and Congress leaders, interacting with the media at Sector 39 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Addressing mediapersons, mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said MC House’s decision to provide 20,000 litres of free water and free parking in markets received a lot of love from the public, as it will provide great financial relief to them. “We were hopeful that such public welfare decisions will be approved by the local bodies secretary and the administrator without any issue. But it is very unfortunate that the BJP’s nominated people do not like the decisions taken in public interest. The administrator didn’t even feel the need to discuss such important public matters before commenting on them,” he added.

On Tuesday, speaking at an event, the administrator had said he will not approve MC House decision to provide free water. “How can we give free water in Chandigarh when we have already signed loan agreement for 15 years for the 24x7 water project?” Purohit had remarked, adding that MC commissioner Anindita Mitra should have guided the councillors that it was not possible to give free water.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman and Chandigarh AAP co-incharge Dr SS Ahluwalia said this dictatorial attitude of the governor was not even surprising. “He just flatly refused to even think about the matter because the BJP-nominated governor has no respect for the elected representatives of the people. Due to the dictatorial nature of the BJP, their leaders are unable to show any respect towards our democracy and elected representatives,” he added.

He claimed that on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the lieutenant governor of Delhi also stops the files of public interest works initiated by the Arvind Kejriwal government there. “We are still giving free water in Delhi. If it is possible to give free water to such a large population, then it is totally possible in Chandigarh too. We have a proper plan, but the governor is rejecting it even before the file reaches his table. This shows how public welfare works trouble them,” Dr Ahluwalia said.

He alleged that the administration spends crores of rupees on functions, hosting central ministers, facilities for the governor and Chandigarh MP, but when it comes to facilitating the common people, they suddenly have no money: “They burden the common people with all kinds of taxes and fees, and then enjoy luxurious lifestyle with that money.”

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh and AAP councillor Yogesh Dhingra were also present at the presser.

Kher insulted Dalit community: AAP

AAP also accused MP Kirron Kher of discriminatory behaviour strongly towards mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor because he belonged to the Dalit community.

Dr Ahluwalia, in a statement, said during a programme at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday, MP Kirron Kher asked for the microphone to be sanitised after the mayor’s speech. “BJP and its leaders have always been anti-Dalit and such discrimination towards an elected representative exposes their ideology,” he alleged.

He claimed that she not only insulted the first citizen of Chandigarh but also hurt the Dalit community. “It is sad that such people and thinking still exist. Her thinking is reprehensible,” he said while demanding an immediate apology from Kher, else AAP will launch a protest against her.

Responding to AAP’s statements, Kher said, “I am shocked to hear about such baseless allegations. Due to my low immunity, it is a clear instruction to my PSOs to sanitise the microphone every time I speak. This rule is followed at every event, no matter who speaks before me. During the Tuesday event, it was after the announcer’s speech that the microphone was sanitised. It makes no sense to link this with the Dalit community. The mayor is politicising every situation and I am really upset.”