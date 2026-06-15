AAP drove industry out of Punjab, BJP will bring it back: Saini

Haryana chief minister and senior BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday blamed the ruling AAP government for driving industry out of Punjab due to “policy failures and lack of a conducive business environment”.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

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Addressing the 346th Masik Vidhwa Rashan Evam Sahayata Vitran Samaroh at Shree Gyan Sthal Mandir in Ludhiana, Saini claimed that if voted to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring back the fleeing industries and revive the state’s industrial growth.

It was Saini’s second visit in Ludhiana in one week. On June 7, Saini took part in an event on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Guru Amar Das in Ludhiana.

Calling Ludhiana the industrial capital of North India, Saini said the city played a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He described Ludhiana’s MSME, textile and manufacturing sectors as the backbone of the country’s economy and said the Centre was making efforts to improve the city’s connectivity with global markets.

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{{^usCountry}} In a direct appeal to voters ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Saini urged Punjabis to give the BJP “one chance”, promising development, employment generation and industrial revival. He claimed that a BJP government in Punjab would replicate welfare schemes being implemented in Haryana and ensure that the state became number one in every sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a direct appeal to voters ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Saini urged Punjabis to give the BJP “one chance”, promising development, employment generation and industrial revival. He claimed that a BJP government in Punjab would replicate welfare schemes being implemented in Haryana and ensure that the state became number one in every sector. {{/usCountry}}

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He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed the country through development-oriented policies and asserted that Punjab will also benefit from a “double-engine government” at the Centre and in the state.

Launching a sharp attack on the AAP government in Punjab, the Haryana chief minister questioned its performance on key electoral promises, particularly those related to farmers and women.

Saini remarked that “cracking jokes does not bring development” and asked whether the state government had fulfilled its promise of procuring farmers’ crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

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He also targeted the AAP government’s promise of financial assistance to women, alleging that not a single woman in Punjab had received even ₹5 from the state government. “Now, towards the end of their tenure, they may release one or two instalments of ₹1,000 merely to seek votes,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s focus on women-centric welfare schemes, Saini said the Haryana government was already providing ₹2,100 per month to eligible women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

During the event, Saini also announced a grant of ₹11 lakh for the Gyan Sthal Mandir Sewa Society.