AAP’s Bahadur Singh is Kurali civic body president

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) councillor Bahadur Singh was elected president of the Kurali Municipal Council on Friday. Independent councillor Shama Kalia was chosen vice-president.

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) councillor Bahadur Singh was elected president of the Kurali Municipal Council on Friday. (HT File)

The election was organised during a meeting at the municipal council’s office under the supervision of the Kharar sub-divisional magistrate. All 17 newly elected councillors, along with MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, attended the meeting. The councillors were administered the oath of office before the election process commenced.

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Dr Ashwani Sharma proposed Bahadur Singh’s candidature for the post of president, which was seconded by Pradeep Rura. Singh secured the support of 11 councillors and MLA Maan. Shama Kalia’s name for the post of vice-president was proposed by Rura and seconded by Dr Sharma, with 10 councillors and the MLA backing her candidature.

The Congress faction, led by Bharat Bhushan, did not field a candidate after failing to secure sufficient support. Notably, three of the five Congress councillors and an independent councillor voted in favour of Singh, helping AAP consolidate its position in the civic body.

Addressing the gathering after the election, Singh pledged impartial development of the town and said fulfilling residents’ expectations would remain his priority. MLA Anmol Gagan Maan assured that the government would accelerate Kurali’s development and ensure there was no shortage of funds for civic projects.

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