AAP’s Delhi speaker Goel visits GMMSA expo in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha speaker Ram Niwas Goel from Delhi was accompanied by AAP MLAs’ Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Madan Lal Bagga at GMMSA Expo in Ludhiana
Ram Niwas Goyal (AAP’s speaker Delhi Vidhan Sabha) along with others at GMMSA expo at grain market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on March 27, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party’s Lok Sabha speaker Ram Niwas Goel from Delhi attended the GMMSA Expo on its third day as the chief guest.

He was accompanied by AAP MLAs’ Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Madan Lal Bagga . On reaching the exhibition, chairperson Ramkrishna, president Narinder Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Darshan Gabba, Gurdeb Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Robby Vashistha and Amandeep Tandon welcomed the guests.

“Through these exhibitions, we get to know about the changes taking place in the industry,” said Goel.

On the long pending demand of the Ludhiana industry for exhibition space, he suggested the organisation to give a written demand to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and a copy of the demand to him also.

He said being a business city, the importance of the exhibition space at Ludhiana is more than that of a normal city.

Commenting on the development of technology in the country, he said, “It is unfortunate that even after 70 years of independence, we are dependent on foreign countries for technology.”

