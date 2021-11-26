Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP’s Raikot MLA joins Congress
chandigarh news

AAP’s Raikot MLA joins Congress

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress on Thursday, in a move that is being seen as a setback to the main opposition party in the state months before the assembly polls
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress on Thursday, in a move that is being seen as a setback to the main opposition party in the state months before the assembly polls.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed Jagga into the party fold.

To AAP’s embarrassment, Jagga during the Punjab assembly session earlier this month had crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches as he called Channi, an “aam aadmi” (common man), fuelling speculation that he may join the Congress.

Earlier this month, another AAP MLA from Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, had joined the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP