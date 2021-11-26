AAP’s Raikot MLA joins Congress

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Punjab’s Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga joined the Congress on Thursday, in a move that is being seen as a setback to the main opposition party in the state months before the assembly polls.

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed Jagga into the party fold.

To AAP’s embarrassment, Jagga during the Punjab assembly session earlier this month had crossed the floor of the House and joined the treasury benches as he called Channi, an “aam aadmi” (common man), fuelling speculation that he may join the Congress.

Earlier this month, another AAP MLA from Punjab, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, had joined the Congress.