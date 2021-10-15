Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Abhinav Bindra is Chandigarh’s face of Swachh Survekshan 2022
chandigarh news

Abhinav Bindra is Chandigarh’s face of Swachh Survekshan 2022

An MC spokesperson on Thursday said Abhinav Bindra had given his consent for active engagement in promotional activities on various social media
Abhinav Bindra is the first Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has been picked as the brand ambassador of Swachh Survekshan 2022 for Chandigarh.

An MC spokesperson on Thursday said Bindra had given his consent for active engagement in promotional activities on various social media, interaction and involvement with citizens for behavioural changes regarding source segregation, home composting, sanitation in the city and Swachhata App.

In addition, through his network, citizens may be appealed to post positive changes/stories on social media that they observe in the city. These can be posted using a hashtag “#Swachhsurvekshan2022chandigarh” by tagging Chandigarh municipal corporation along with.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh traffic police issue parking advisory for Dussehra

Mobility plan for Chandigarh: Fix road map for consultant selection by next week, directs adviser

Mandi bypoll | We don’t need helpless leaders:Jai Ram’s jibe at Pratibha Singh

Chandigarh adviser’s surprise visit to ISBT-43
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP