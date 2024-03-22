About 600 kg of cannabis recovered from truck in Haryana’s Nuh

The Haryana Police recovered 596 kg of cannabis from a truck in Haryana’s Nuh, officials said on Thursday. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said. (iStock)

On the night of March 16, a canter truck driver abandoned his truck on the road near Gulalta village after seeing police and fled, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Upon the search of the vehicle, 20 sacks containing 596 kg of cannabis were found in the truck, police said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around ₹89 lakh. Further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.