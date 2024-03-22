 About 600 kg of cannabis recovered from truck in Haryana’s Nuh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

About 600 kg of cannabis recovered from truck in Haryana’s Nuh

ByPress Trust of India, Nuh
Mar 22, 2024 06:22 AM IST

On the night of March 16, a canter truck driver abandoned his truck on the road near Gulalta village after seeing police and fled, they said

The Haryana Police recovered 596 kg of cannabis from a truck in Haryana’s Nuh, officials said on Thursday.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said. (iStock)
An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said. (iStock)

On the night of March 16, a canter truck driver abandoned his truck on the road near Gulalta village after seeing police and fled, they said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Upon the search of the vehicle, 20 sacks containing 596 kg of cannabis were found in the truck, police said.

An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against an unknown driver at Punhana police station, Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said.

The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around 89 lakh. Further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / About 600 kg of cannabis recovered from truck in Haryana’s Nuh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On