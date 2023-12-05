Absconding inspector held by ACB in 2-cr fraud

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Karnal unit, arrested a former inspector with the department of food civil supplies and consumer affairs in an alleged wheat fraud of ₹2 crore, officials said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Kapil Dev, who was last posted in Yamunanagar and had absconded since the registration of the case earlier this year, said ACB inspector Sachin.

ACB inspector added that the fraud reportedly took place during the time Dev was posted in Karnal’s Assandh in 2019-22 and a case was registered earlier this year.

“As per the system, he didn’t send the required quantity of wheat to the FCI which led to a revenue loss to the government. He was suspended after the case was registered His anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the Punjab and Haryana high court and later he absconded. ₹5000 reward was also announced by the ACB. He was nabbed by the STF,” he added.

Sachin added that during the remand the accused also disclosed about investing the fraud money in real estate and the records are being verified.