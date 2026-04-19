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Absence of women as block presidents due to lack of applications: HPCC chief

A day after the Himachal Pradesh Congress released a list of 71 block presidents, the fact regarding the absence was flagged to the party prompting a response that no applications were received

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:10 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday clarified that the absence of women as block presidents was due to a lack of applications even as a senior party leader termed it as an “excuse”.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Vinay Kumar. (File)

A day after the Himachal Pradesh Congress released a list of 71 block presidents, the fact regarding the absence was flagged to the party prompting a response that no applications were received.

Raising questions, former state Congress president, Viplove Thakur, said, “No applications were received is just an excuse. The decision to appoint these presidents was taken in haste due to the upcoming panchayat elections and that aspects regarding the strengthening of the organization were not given serious consideration prior to their deployment.”

“The appointments were made based on the recommendations of MLAs and senior leaders, a process that has disrupted the balance at the grassroots level” Viplove, who is also a former MP, added.

In reply to the senior leader, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPPC) president Vinay Kumar maintained his stand. “Congress has given leading roles to women but we did not receive even a single application for appointment as block president from women. Senior leaders who had held positions in the party should refrain from making such statements,” said Vinay.

Responding to the issue, revenue minister Jagat Negi said, “The issue should be addressed within the party framework. There should be discipline in the party. Women are being given representation at various levels. More opportunities will continue to be ensured.”

In January, presidents were appointed for 11 districts. Two women, Champa Thakur from Mandi and Anjana Dhima from Bilaspur, were among the names. At present, Congress has two female MLAs in assembly – Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra and Anuradha Rana from Lahaul Spiti — among its 40 MLAs.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Absence of women as block presidents due to lack of applications: HPCC chief
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Absence of women as block presidents due to lack of applications: HPCC chief
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