Absence of women as block presidents due to lack of applications: HPCC chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Saturday clarified that the absence of women as block presidents was due to a lack of applications even as a senior party leader termed it as an “excuse”.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Vinay Kumar. (File)

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A day after the Himachal Pradesh Congress released a list of 71 block presidents, the fact regarding the absence was flagged to the party prompting a response that no applications were received.

Raising questions, former state Congress president, Viplove Thakur, said, “No applications were received is just an excuse. The decision to appoint these presidents was taken in haste due to the upcoming panchayat elections and that aspects regarding the strengthening of the organization were not given serious consideration prior to their deployment.”

“The appointments were made based on the recommendations of MLAs and senior leaders, a process that has disrupted the balance at the grassroots level” Viplove, who is also a former MP, added.

In reply to the senior leader, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPPC) president Vinay Kumar maintained his stand. “Congress has given leading roles to women but we did not receive even a single application for appointment as block president from women. Senior leaders who had held positions in the party should refrain from making such statements,” said Vinay.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the party’s commitment to women representation, public works department minister Vikaramaditya Singh said, said, “In district units, women have been given leadership roles, including in key districts like Mandi and Bilaspur. At the block level, decisions are based on applications received, and no woman candidate applied. Viplove Thakur is a senior and respected leader, and her concerns will be taken into account.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the party’s commitment to women representation, public works department minister Vikaramaditya Singh said, said, “In district units, women have been given leadership roles, including in key districts like Mandi and Bilaspur. At the block level, decisions are based on applications received, and no woman candidate applied. Viplove Thakur is a senior and respected leader, and her concerns will be taken into account.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress chief, Jenab Chandel, said, “Congress has historically worked towards women’s empowerment, citing the introduction of 33% reservation in panchayati raj institutions, which was later increased to 50% after extensive consultations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress chief, Jenab Chandel, said, “Congress has historically worked towards women’s empowerment, citing the introduction of 33% reservation in panchayati raj institutions, which was later increased to 50% after extensive consultations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Congress general secretary (Organization) Vinod Zinta, while acknowledging the concern, maintained, “The party continues to ensure representation. In Himachal itself we have women district presidents, and 33% participation for women is being implemented in the organisation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Congress general secretary (Organization) Vinod Zinta, while acknowledging the concern, maintained, “The party continues to ensure representation. In Himachal itself we have women district presidents, and 33% participation for women is being implemented in the organisation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the issue, revenue minister Jagat Negi said, “The issue should be addressed within the party framework. There should be discipline in the party. Women are being given representation at various levels. More opportunities will continue to be ensured.”

In January, presidents were appointed for 11 districts. Two women, Champa Thakur from Mandi and Anjana Dhima from Bilaspur, were among the names. At present, Congress has two female MLAs in assembly – Kamlesh Thakur from Dehra and Anuradha Rana from Lahaul Spiti — among its 40 MLAs.

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