YS Parmar’s 117th birth anniversary: Majority of Congress MLAs absent

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Library on Friday witnessed an absence of a majority of Congress legislators during a function organised to commemorate the 177th birth anniversary of the party’s tallest leader Yashwant Singh Parmar.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur was also among those in attendance at YS Parmar’s 117th birth anniversary function. (HT File Photo)

The event, held on the premises of the Vidhan Sabha was aimed at honouring the towering political figure, drawing attention to his significant contributions.

Four cabinet ministers, including health minister Dhani Ram Shandil, industries minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, and education minister Vikramaditya Singh, were present. Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur was also amongst those in attendance. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s absence was attributed to his ongoing tour in Delhi. Chief parliamentary secretaries Ashish Butail, Sanjay Awasthi, Kishori Lal and Mohan Lal Brakta were present. Former speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and former deputy speaker Hanraj were also present. Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan also attended the function.

Speaker of the legislative assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania hailed Parmar as a remarkable visionary and a warrior for Himachal.

