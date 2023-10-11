ACB arrests Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya in graft case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, on Tuesday arrested IAS officer Vijay Dahiya, in connection with a bribery case registered in April this year. Haryana IAS officer Vijay Dahiya was arrested in a graft case. (HT FIle)

A 2001 batch IAS officer, Dahiya went on a medical leave after being named as an accused in the case for allegedly seeking illegal gratification for getting bills cleared in the Haryana Skill Development Mission. He joined back recently, but was without a posting.

As per sources Dahiya was on Tuesday called to join the investigations and was later arrested. He was later sent to judicial custody.

The ACB had arrested a Delhi resident, Poonam Chopra, in the case. Presently out on bail, she was accused of acting as a facilitator to get the bills cleared and the ACB had recovered ₹2 lakh meant as bribe from her. A case under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 384 and 120 B (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against her at the ACB police station, Panchkula, on April 20 on the complaint of Rinku Manchanda of Fatehabad.

ACB had in June this year filed a chargesheet against Chopra and WhatsApp messages exchanged between her and Dahiya and their call recordings are part of the chargesheet filed in the case.

Bribe sought to get bills cleared: Complainant

As per the first information report (FIR), Manchanda had alleged that Deepak Sharma, who was at the time posted as the CSO at the Haryana Skill Development Mission, sought bribes for the payment of pending bills. He had alleged that the officer had asked him to meet Chopra for speedy payment of bills.

Chopra allegedly informed Manchanda that she had spoken to Dahiya, and she asked him to pay ₹5 lakh, of which 5% was her commission, for getting the payment released. Manchanda agreed and mentioned paying her ₹2 lakh in the FIR.

The complainant further revealed Chopra had even sent him WhatsApp messages from Dahiya mentioning that files for payment have been cleared. Thereafter, Chopra had asked him to pay the remaining ₹3 lakh.

