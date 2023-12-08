ACB arrests Yamunanagar SDO for graft

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Karnal unit, arrested a sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the panchayati raj department red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in an alleged graft case, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar and was posted in Yamunanagar’s Radaur subdivision, said ACB inspector Sachin.

He said that a special team of the ACB led by inspector Tejpal arrested the SDO after an FIR was registered under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at ACB police station in Panchkula.

Police also recovered an amount of ₹10,000, which where paid by the complainant earlier, from him. The accused took the money from the complainant on Wednesday as illegal gratification in lieu of commission of the passed ₹30 lakhs bills, the ACB said.