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ACB unearths custodian land scam in Jammu

Inputs were received that custodian land in thousands of Kanal situated at Asarwan, Mishriwala, Bhalwal and RS Pura, Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land grabbers and gangsters in connivance with revenue officials.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed another major land scam involving custodian land in Jammu district, officials said here on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed another major land scam involving custodian land in Jammu district, officials said here on Friday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau again achieved a major success in exposing one of the major land scams in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein custodian land in Asarwan, Mishriwala, Bhalwal and RS Pura areas of Jammu district has been found usurped by land mafia in connivance with form alaf holders and the officials of custodian and revenue departments,” said an official statement issued here.

Form alaf is a document related to the allotment of land abandoned by refugees (Evacuee Property/Custodian land) to displaced persons, particularly from Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Inputs were received that custodian land in thousands of Kanal situated at Asarwan, Mishriwala, Bhalwal and RS Pura, Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land grabbers and gangsters in connivance with revenue officials.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ACB unearths custodian land scam in Jammu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ACB unearths custodian land scam in Jammu
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