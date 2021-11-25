Accident: Speeding car leaves 57-yr-old man dead in Panchkula

A 57-year-old man from Mauli Jagran died after a speeding car hit his cart near the Ghaggar bridge in Panchkula on Wednesday morning.

The car driver managed to flee, though the victim’s nephew managed to note the vehicle registration number.

Complainant Vikas of Mauli Jagran told police that he and his paternal uncle Rajpal used to sell clothes on a cart in nearby villages, and were on their way to Ramgarh in the morning.

“At around 10:30am, as we crossed Sector 21 and reached the Ghaggar bridge, a speeding car hit my uncle’s cart before fleeing,” Vikas stated in the FIR.

Rajpal was rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead by a team of doctors.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station in Sector 5.

Zirakpur man killed in Chandigarh mishap

A Zirakpur resident succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident near the Poultry Farm Chowk in Chandigarh, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Yograj, aka Yogesh, of Dhakoli in Zirakpur. Police said Yograj was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit his Activa from the rear around 9:30pm on Monday. Yograj was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under Sections 279, 304A and 337 of the IPC at the police station in Sector 31. Police are trying to trace the accused driver with the help of CCTV footage.