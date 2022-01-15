Accomplished mission to make Mohali medical hub: MLA Balbir Sidhu

Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday said that making Mohali a world-class medical hub was his mission, which he accomplished by ensuring the establishment of Punjab’s fourth government medical college here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Mohali MLA was campaigning from door-to-door in Phase 3B1, ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. He said,” For the last 40 years, Punjab had only three government medical colleges. The BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences was established so that students of the state can now get quality medical education at affordable fees.”

He added that all the necessary equipment has already been provided at the institute and his aim is that students from his constituency and all over Punjab are able to avail medical education in their own state. To further give flip to medical education, the foundation stone of a government nursing college has also been laid, which is being set up under the medical college, Sidhu said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the mission to make Mohali a medical hub, a 350-bed civil hospital in Sector 66 has been sanctioned, he said, while adding that a 30-bed community health centre in Phase 3B1 has already been made operational.

AAP claims support of Muslim community

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday claimed that they have the support of the Muslim community in Punjab, especially the 32 imams of Mohali. They declared support for their candidate, Kulwant Singh, at an event.

Kulwant said there are people from diverse communities supporting AAP and as soon as they are voted to power, corruption will end in Punjab and people will be provided with all basic amenities.