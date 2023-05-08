Amritsar: Assailants barge into accountant’s home, shoot him dead

A 25-year-old man working as an accountant was shot dead by four unknown persons at his home in the Ram Nagar area falling under the Islamabad police station late on Sunday night.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the victim along with his other family members was present at his home. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

The deceased was identified as Saurabh Sodhi. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the victim along with his other family members was present at his home, police said.

The deceased mother, Anju Sodhi, said on Sunday night she along with her son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren was at home when the assailants came. “In the meantime, four unknown persons on a scooter and a motorcycle came outside our home and started knocking on the door. When I opened the door, the accused entered the house forcibly. They were carrying pistols and sharp-edged weapons. When my son came out of his room, the accused started thrashing him. In the meantime, one of the accused opened fire from his pistol, and the shot was hit at my son’s chest,” the victim’s mother said.

Before leaving the spot, the accused also allegedly took away the purse, mobile and the gold neck chain of the victim.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar where he was declared dead.

Islamabad station house officer (SHO) Mohit Kumar said on the complaint of the victim’s family members, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), has been registered besides imposing the robbery charges against four unknown persons. “We are working to identify and arrest the accused. So far, the motive behind the crime is unclear,” he added.