Ludhiana: Accused gets bail on fake documents, FIR registered

After an accused arrested in attempt to murder managed to avail bail using forged documents, division number 5 police lodged an FIR against him, following the orders of the court. Two others who bailed him out were also booked, after the documents submitted by them were found to be fake.

Ludhiana: Accused gets bail on fake documents. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Madhopuri, Manoj Kumar of Maha Singh Nagar and Shubham of New Madhopuri.

According to the police, a racket is being run in the court which helps the accused in availing bails. The accused manages to get details of the properties which are free from any kind of loan. They later forge Aadhar cards of the owners of the property and apply for bail impersonating themselves as the owners.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, in-charge court complex police post, said after availing the bail the accused Jaspreet Singh started skipping hearing. The court initiated a procedure to summon his guarantors. Meanwhile, the court found that the documents submitted by the guarantors were faked following which the court ordered a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

An FIR under sections 177 (knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant), 199 (false statements made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]), 120- B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Jaspreet Singh along with his aides was booked by division number 3 police for attempting a murder bid on May 13, 2017.