Man held for duping Panchkula resident sent to two-day police custody

Police on Sunday arrested an accused booked for duping Sector 12, Panchkula, resident in lieu of booking a hotel room in Mussoorie. The accused identified as Rahul Bhairva, 24, is from Rajasthan. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police custody.

A case under section 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber police station Panchkula in December 2022. (iStock)

Rahul was arrested in connection to a case registered in December 2022, on the complaint of Kavya Jindal of Sector 12. Kavya, in her complaint, told the police that her family planned a trip to Mussoorie and on October 26, 2022. Her father Vinay Jindal, searched for hotels in Mussoorie online.

A person identifying himself as Ashish picked up his call and claimed to be an employee of the hotel. Ashish told Vinay that the rent of three rooms for two days is ₹48,960 and asked to make an advance payment of ₹24,480. Vinay made the advance payment online. However, Ashish called them the next morning asking Vinay to pay the balance amount or booking will be cancelled. When Vinay told Ashish that the remaining payment will be made only after reaching the hotel, Ashish disconnected the phone and did not pick up despite repeated calls.

On contacting the hotel after taking the number from its website they were told that there was no booking in his name nor any payment was received.

A case under section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code was registered in cyber police station Panchkula in December 2022.

