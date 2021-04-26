Ace flautist Ravinder Singh succumbs to Covid
Tributes are pouring in from aggrieved city musicians for accomplished flautist Ravinder Singh, 76, who succumbed to Covid at a hospital in Mohali on Saturday night. As the news of his death spread, many well-known musicians took to social media, to express their grief over the loss of a great talent.
Born in Lahore, he moved to India with his parents as a child . His father, the late Anant Singh Kabli, a well-known Punjabi poet, was settled in a government job in Chandigarh where Ravinder grew up.
Talking about Ravinder’s rare ease with the flute, Atul Sharma, well-known music director and chairman of Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi, told HT: “His was a rare talent on the flute and he learned from the best. An A- grade artist of All-India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, he accompanied greats like Sitara Devi, Reshma and Jagjit Singh. In spite of all this, he had rare humility.”
Well-known musician-actor Kamal Tewari, said: “We were childhood friends in the fledgling city of Chandigarh and our association dates back to youth festivals. His contribution to music and his dedication was unmatched.”
Veval, a well-known flautist, said: “He was my Guru and I owe the techniques on the flute I learnt to him.”
Ravinder is survived by wife Tejinder Kaur and sons Kamaldeep and Sandeep Singh.
