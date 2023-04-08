Ludhiana: ACMA drives localisation initiatives through farm expo

Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association of India (ACMA), apex body of Indian auto component industry, concluded the 2nd Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo at Hotel Radisson, Ludhiana, on Friday. The expo aimed to create a localised, resilient, and robust supply chain for the tractor and implements industry.

AMCA president Sunjay Kapur said “The expo’s primary objective was to bring the stakeholders in the tractor and farm implements sector together in order to facilitate a strong, localised, and robust supply chain. There is a need to invest in new technologies in the components sector as India aims to become a global manufacturing hub. The sector should take advantage of ACMA’s centres of excellence and cluster programs to stay competitive.” Kapur is also the chairman of Sona Comstar, an automotive and components manufacturer.

Talking about the potential for the components sector in engaging with tractor and agri machinery sector, AMCA director general Vinnie Mehta said “India is a global leader in tractor manufacturing and there is an immense potential for growth in the farm-machinery sector. The tractor and the auto components industries need to work in close collaboration and take advantage of government schemes.” She added that the mechanisation of farms needs to increase in order to cater to the needs of the growing population.

A total of 48 component manufacturers displayed their products at the event. Veterans from original equipment manufacturers such as International Tractors Ltd. (Sonalika), Mahindra & Mahindra – Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd – Farm Division, Preet Tractors Ltd and Punjab state agriculture implements manufacturers association also attended the event.

Participants like Machino Polymers Limited showcased sustainable products used in exteriors and interiors of the car. Giving details of the green compound used for cabin building, Santanu Dutta said, “These green compounds, made with rice husk and other bio-degradable materials, are environment friendly. They are cheaper and are a substitute for regular plastic compounds.”

Vinni Chemicals Private Limited presented diesel and petrol fuel additives used to augment engine efficiency. Vice-president Pawan Sharma said, “This additive costs 2% of the total fuel and helps to clean carbon deposits on the engine, giving an advantage of around 11% in fuel efficiency.”

Sellowrap, another participant, showcased specialised foams used in electric vehicle batteries to prevent fire hazards.