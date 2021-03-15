Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Acquisition of donated land in Mohali’s Aerocity sparks dissent in SGPC ranks
chandigarh news

Acquisition of donated land in Mohali’s Aerocity sparks dissent in SGPC ranks

As the SGPC is said to have already chalked out a resolution for the acquisition of 13-acre prime land by GMADA, some members are opposing the move.
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The land in question is part of the 24-acre chunk located in Sainimajra village which was donated around six decades ago by a woman to Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, Mohali. (Representational photo)

The acquisition of 13 acres of donated land near the Aerocity area by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has sparked dissent in the local Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) ranks.

As the SGPC is said to have already chalked out a resolution for the land acquisition, some members are opposing the same, raising concerns over the rationality of the move.

The land in question is part of the 24-acre chunk located in Sainimajra village which was donated around six decades ago by a woman to Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8 here for the promotion of religious activities and benefit of the local Sikh community. In 1998, the gurdwara came under the jurisdiction of the SGPC.

In 2012, with the SGPC’s facilitation, GMADA had acquired 11 acres of land at the cost of 19.36 crore, despite stiff opposition from the local SGPC representative. In lieu, the SGPC purchased 59 acres of land in Bagrian village in Malerkotla for 19 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

SGPC member from Mohali, Hardeep Singh, said, “It is sad that the SGPC is again allowing the acquisition of 13 acres of donated land in a prime location of Mohali. Earlier too, they got a compensation of 19.36 crore and bought land in far-off Malerkotla, but its value has decreased to 9 crore from 19 crore. The land swapping should take place within the same locality, else there is no real benefit of the move.”

The value of the prime land now is 66 crore, he added.

SGPC manager for Amb Sahib Gurdwara, Rajinder Singh has already prepared a resolution for giving the 13-acre land to GMADA under the land pooling scheme.

Former sarpanch of Sainimajra village, Avatar Singh said that the SGPC should plan a hospital on the remaining 12.5-acre land instead of going for land pooling. “In land pooling, the gurdwara will lose 9.5 acres of land. SGPC will get residential and commercial plots. What will it will do with them? Such plots would be ultimately sold causing further loss of hundreds of crores to the gurdwara,” he said.

Gurcharan Singh, a member of Amb Sahib gurdwara body, said that when he SGPC sold 11-acre donated land in 2012, the gurdwara faced a loss of 57 crore, and such a mistake should not be repeated as the land purchased in Malerkotla is of no use to the Mohali area sangat.

When contacted, SGPC additional secretary Sukhdev Singh said, “We are trying to stop this and will soon hold a meeting with the authorities concerned.”

About the local SGPC panel having already prepared the resolution, he said that the final decision would be taken in the executive committee meeting of the SGPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP