Acting tough on farmers burning stubble, Punjab registers 83 FIRs

The Punjab government on Wednesday registered 83 FIRs against farmers for burning paddy stubble taking the total number of FIRs against farmers after Supreme Court directions to 336. (HT File Photo)

This is the second highest number of FIRs registered after the apex court directed Punjab and other states to take tough measures to curb stubble fire.

As many as 242 FIRs were registered in just two days on November 8 and November 9 when the Punjab government was to file a reply in the Supreme Court about the action-taken report.

However, most of the FIRs, like in previous cases, have been registered against unknown persons.

According to senior police officials, action on farmers was taken on the directions of the DGP, Punjab. HT had highlighted how the state was going soft on farmers and had registered only 11 FIRs from November 9 till Tuesday evening.

Special DGP, law and order, and nodal officer of Punjab Police to curb stubble fire, Arpit Shukla said Punjab Police has taken strict measures to implement the apex court directions and apart from registering cases, they have conducted meetings at all levels exhorting farmers to shun stubble burning.

“Our senior police officials to date have conducted 2,020 meetings with farmers whereas at sub-division level, 828 meetings were conducted by DSP-level officers. We are making best efforts to curb farm fires,” said Shukla,

In a press statement, he said a red alert has been sounded in all the districts and legal action will be initiated if anyone found burning stubble.

He said that CPs/SSPs have been directed to engage farmers, citizens and various stakeholders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning, which is also a violation of law and action could be initiated against them.

“All DSPs and SHOs have been asked to have discussions with sarpanches and kisan leaders to sensitise them about the ill-effects of stubble burning, which not only affect the urban people but each and every individual,” said Shukla,

who toured Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar districts to oversee police action as per Supreme Court guidelines.

He also called a meeting of all the gazetted-rank officers and station house officers (SHOs) in Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar to review the status of stubble burning in their areas.

Shukla said that depending on the area and size of the police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties are already activated, while, flying squads have also been keeping vigil on stubble burning. Strict legal action will be taken against violators, he reiterated.

