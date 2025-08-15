Action initiated against rotten meat vendors: J&K chief secy

J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday said that the government has swung into action against vendors selling rotten meat. Since the beginning of August, Kashmir has been rattled by a series of seizures and confiscation of hundreds of kilograms of rotten, unsafe or stale meat or its products. (HT representative)

While talking to reporters in Srinagar, Dulloo said that the action has been initiated already. “Action has been started against rotten meat (sellers). The chief minister recently chaired a meeting and strictly directed enforcement agencies to take the strict possible action. Other concerned agencies have also been asked to act against those involved,” Dulloo said.

J&K Police have intensified raids on vendors selling unhygienic meat across Srinagar while also identifying the operators of the firm after one of the biggest hauls of rotten meat was seized in the city’s Zakoora on July 31.

The Srinagar police has filed a case in Zakoora incident under sections of 271, 275 and 61(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with selling of noxious food and negligence to cause diseases.

The confiscation of the meat by authorities was triggered when the Food Safety Department, Srinagar, in coordination with the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO), found quintals of decayed meat from an industrial estate in Zakoora on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 31.

The police action followed chief minister Omar Abdullah’s high level meeting on the issue on Monday where he vowed exemplary punitive action against those found storing or selling unsafe food and for criminal proceedings against the most serious violators.