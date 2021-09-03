Action on farmers in Karnal was pre-decided: Kumari Selja

Leading a protest against the recent lathicharge on farmers in Karnal, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday claimed that action against the protesters was predetermined.

Addressing the media, she alleged that on the orders of the state government, the administration had already decided to “break farmers’ skulls”.

“No officer can issue such order without the support of the government. Now, we are demanding action against the officer concerned (then SDM Ayush Sinha) and those who attacked the farmers, severely injuring many,” the former Union minister said.

On being asked about the difference of opinion between Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala on action against the officer, she said the government just wanted to confuse the people.

“The Congress has already approached the National Human Rights Commission, initiated action and sought a report from the district administration,” she added.

Selja also slammed Khattar for blaming the Punjab Congress for the protests and said that the CM should resign as he couldn’t handle his state.

The party also handed over a memorandum addressed to Haryana governor to additional deputy commissioner Yogesh Kumar on the issue.

She was accompanied by Congress MLA from Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi, former Haryana assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, former Haryana minority commission chairperson Tarlochan Singh and other local leaders.

In Ambala, a similar protest took place from the city’s Manav Chowk to the DC office. Leading the protests, Mullana MLA Varun Chaudhary said with the Land Acquisition Amendment Bill, the government intended to end the existence of agriculture in the state and the farmers, who are already protesting against the three farm laws.

In Yamunanagar, Sham Sunder Batra, district coordinator of the party, sought registration of a murder case against the SDM.

Plea in HC seeking judicial inquiry

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in high court seeking judicial inquiry by a retired HC judge into the Karnal lathicharge incident.

The plea has been filed by five persons, including an advocate, who have stated that scores of farmers, including petitioners, got injured in the police lathicharge effected on the instructions of SDM and other district administration officials, committed in violation of fundamental rights of petitioners and further to look into role of SDM Ayush Sinha; DSP Virender Saini and Inspector Harjinder Singh, among others. The plea also demands compensation to all the injured and direction to Punjab and Haryana governments to not to use bamboo sticks and opt for lesser lethal options. The plea is yet to be listed.