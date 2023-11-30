Action ordered against Ambala doc for ‘negligence’ in treating snakebite victim

Haryana cooperative minister Banwari Lal on Wednesday ordered departmental action against an Ambala-based government doctor for alleged negligence in duty while attending to a snakebite victim in 2020. The complainant, Charanjit Sahni from Laha village, stated that after a snakebite, his daughter was taken to the Naraingarh civil hospital, where a doctor acted carelessly due to which she had to be admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. (HT FILE)

The minister directed civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh to initiate action while chairing a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal cell in Ambala.

The complainant, Charanjit Sahni from Laha village, stated that after a snakebite, his daughter was taken to the Naraingarh civil hospital, where a doctor acted carelessly due to which she had to be admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula.

On this, Dr Singh informed the minister that the parents got the patient admitted at a private hospital on their own will, adding that as per the directions of the Supreme Court in such cases, a negligence board investigated the family’s complaint.

The minister then instructed Dr Singh to initiate departmental action against the doctor concerned after investigation as per rules.

At the meeting, which was also attended by deputy commissioner Shaleen, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and other administration officials, 15 complaints were placed before the minister, of which 10 were resolved and in the remaining five, officials concerned were instructed to look into them.

Later speaking to media, the minister said, “As per the complaint, the doctor’s behaviour is in question and it seems that the patient’s attendants were not informed clearly, so officials have been asked to take action. Action has also been ordered into complaints concerning revenue, panchayat, health and other departments.”

West African man alleges ₹25-lakh fraud by Panchkula firm, Vij orders probe

A national of the West African country of Burkina Faso met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence in Ambala on Wednesday, alleging a fraud of ₹25 lakh by a firm in Panchkula’s Barwala.

He said he needed a printing machine for his business for which he had reached out to the firm. He paid ₹25 lakh as advance for the product. But neither was the machine delivered nor was his money returned.

On this, Vij directed the Panchkula police commissioner to investigate the matter. The minister also ordered formation of special investigation teams to probe murder allegations by Rewari and Yamunanagar residents in their respective complaints.

He also forwarded a complaint regarding a ₹25-lakh immigration fraud by an Ambala resident to be investigated by an SIT already constituted under the Ambala Range inspector general.