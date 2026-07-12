Activists flag flaws in surveys at three Haryana heritage sites

A group of activists has alleged significant discrepancies in the execution, documentation and reporting of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) surveys conducted at major archaeological sites in Haryana, raising questions over the reliability of the findings.

A team conducting GPR survey at Topra Kalan village in Yamunanagar (HT Photo)

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The surveys at five sites, approved by the Haryana State Archaeology and Museums Department, were conducted last year by a team from IIT-Kanpur.

The allegations are based on documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by activist Raj Kumari of Yamunanagar-based Maitreya Trust.

Citing RTI records, another social activist, Rajesh Kumar, filed a complaint on the CM window portal in June. Similar complaints have been filed with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Lokayukta.

The sites covered include Sugh, Sandhaya and Topra Kalan in Yamunanagar, Agroha in Hisar and Dhrond Khera in Jind. According to activists, their analysis identified at least 12 technical and procedural deficiencies.

Sidhartha Gauri, founder of The Maitreya Trust, claimed that while the surveys in Hisar and Jind were conducted properly, those done at the three sites in Yamunanagar showed irregularities.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the alleged discrepancies, Gauri said the coordinates in the Topra Kalan report appear identical to those in the Sugh report. HT has a copy of all the reports and complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the alleged discrepancies, Gauri said the coordinates in the Topra Kalan report appear identical to those in the Sugh report. HT has a copy of all the reports and complaints. {{/usCountry}}

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“All the 3D profile coordinates in the Sugh report are identical to the 3D profiles of Sandhaya, even though the two villages are 30 to 35 kilometres apart. Such duplication in geo-referenced field data from separate sites is highly irregular and raises the possibility of fabricated or copy-pasted survey data,” he added, sharing pictures from the field.

He claimed that the survey was confined to a small portion of the land under the Archaeology Department, while several grids were placed outside the archaeological mounds and in inhabited areas.

They alleged that the reports for the three Yamunanagar sites lacked orthomosaic imagery and 3D models, unlike those for Agroha and Dhrond Khera, making independent technical verification difficult.

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According to Gauri, three of Sugh’s seven planned grids and four of Sandhaya’s twelve designated grids are absent from the final reports.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar, in his complaint, has demanded an independent technical review and the submission of all missing deliverables, including topographic maps, UAV data, and verified coordinates, by the IIT-Kanpur team.

He has also sought action against officials responsible for alleged lapses; if irregularities are established, the blacklisting of IIT Kanpur’s Geosciences Department from all future assignments by the Haryana Archaeology Department.

Narender Parmar, deputy director, Archaeology and Museums Department, said that the complaint has not reached the department and he could comment only after it was received and examined.