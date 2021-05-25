Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Actor Deep Sidhu booked for violating Covid norms
Police said Sidhu addressed a large gathering in Faridkot district, which was a violation of lockdown guidelines issued by the state government
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The district police booked actor Deep Sidhu for violating Covid guidelines during his visit to Faridkot district on Monday.

Out on bail in the Red Fort violence cases, Sidhu, along with his supporters, reached at gurdwara at Jaitu and later went to Matta village in the Faridkot on Sunday. Police said Sidhu addressed a large gathering at both the places, which was a violation of lockdown guidelines issued by the state government. “During investigation, we found that he was not even wearing mask,” police said in a statement.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to the order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act at Jaitu police station.

